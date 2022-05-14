Nigerian state curfew after demonstrations surrounding the death of a student (Christian Lynched By Muslims)

A curfew has been imposed in the Nigerian state of Sokoto for at least 24 hours. The reason is a demonstration by hundreds of residents against the arrest of two students, who are allegedly involved in the death of a fellow student. Christian Deborah Samuel was lynched on Thursday by a mob of students from Shehu Shagari University in Sokoto for allegedly making blashphemous comments on Islam and the prophet Mohammed in a WhatsApp group. Images of the lynching were then distributed via social media, in which at least two perpetrators were recognizable in the picture. They were arrested on...



