Philippine Clergymen Grieve Over Marcos Poll Victory

Bishop Rey Evangelista says God never meant Leni Robredo to win as her mission was to wake Filipinos up Church people have expressed disbelief and despair over the Philippine presidential election after the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos easily defeated their pick — Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo. With about 98 percent of the ballots counted, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had 31 million votes while Robredo had less than half that number with about 15 million. Many within the Church had publicly backed Robredo as Marcos was seen as a throwback to the martial law years when his father...



