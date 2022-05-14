Police say 2-year-old girl starved by her parents was 'just skin and bones' when she died. And the mother is pregnant again.

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida police said parents of a 2-year-old starved her to death despite there being plenty of food in the home, and the mother is pregnant again. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd relayed the horrifying details about the incident to reporters in a media briefing. Police were called to a home in Davenport after the child had stopped breathing. They said they found her unresponsive in a playpen made from an inflatable pool. They interviewed 35-year-old Arhonda Tillman and 37-year-old Regis Johnson, the parents of the child. "Regis Johnson told us the baby ate a sandwich yesterday, and some chicken nuggets,"...



