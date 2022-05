Racist Republican SMEAR Campaign against Kathy Barnette

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette called out Dr. Mehmet Oz during a tense exchange about abortion, revealing she was the byproduct of rape. On Wednesday, candidates for Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary gathered for a debate as they attempt to sway voters before the May 17 primary election. https://youtube.com/theamazinglucas



Read More...