Rep. Thomas Massie on pending WHO treaty: Treaties don’t override our Constitution

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@RepThomasMassie Treaties don’t override our Constitution. If a treaty purports to supersede our Constitution, that treaty is unenforceable. It’s seditious to promote the idea that a President and 67 Senators have license to void the Constitution or any of our laws.



