Summers: Eliminating Student Loan Moratorium Would Help Ease Inflation

May 14, 2022

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Wall Street Week,” economist, Harvard Professor, Director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, and Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton Larry Summers stated that if politicians want to help solve inflation, one way to do so would be asking borrowers who “are in better financial condition than any time in a very long time, to pay back their student debts, rather than maintaining the moratorium.”



