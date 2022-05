Trump Crowned MAGA King After Pulling Rittenhouse's AR-15 From Stone

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ANTIOCH, IL—Former President Donald J. Trump was crowned MAGA King shortly after pulling the legendary rifle of Kyle Rittenhouse from a stone. According to legend, the AR-15 rifle had been placed in the stone by Rittenhouse himself where it could lay dormant until a hero worthy of ruling America could pry it from its slumber.



Read More...