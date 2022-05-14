Trump’s Truth Social to Launch “Non-Woke” Streaming Competitor to Netflix

May 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

My family often begs me to end my boycott of Netflix. They want to watch some of the shows on there and they can’t because I’m a tyrant against wokeness. But their angst may be somewhat relieved soon as Donald Trump’s Truth Social, or more specifically the Trump Media and Technology Group, plan on launching TMTG+, a “non-woke” alternative to Netflix.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Tech projects have been streaming in for former President Donald Trump since his departure from office, and now his social media venture intends to introduce a Netflix alternative to compete in the streaming wars. The Trump Media and Technology Group aims to offer “non-woke” entertainment via TMTG+, a new competitor to Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, according to TMTG’s company overview. The company posted two job offerings for TMTG+ on Wednesday, promising the streaming service “will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.” “Trump Media & Technology Group’s Streaming Video On Demand service will be a ‘Big Tent’ platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech,” the job offers read. “In addition to the Social Media platform Truth Social, our SVOD platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

Generally speaking, I’m skeptical of new streaming services simply because the competition is so tight. CNN+ learned the hard way that people have too many subscriptions already so why would they pay for even more leftist indoctrination? But I’m actually bullish on this move simply because the Trump name is behind it. That’s not to say that everything with Trump’s name attached to it is a surefire win, but considering there really are no “non-woke” streaming entertainment options available today, this has a very good chance of working.

It will all depend on the rollout, technology, and price point. If they get those three things right, and it’s really not terribly hard to do so, then we should expect to see this blast-off. I’d certainly love to see that happen, as would my family.

