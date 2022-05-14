‘Turn the page.’ Barnette says she wouldn’t support McConnell as GOP leader

Kathy Barnette, who has taken Republican leaders by surprise with her late break run towards the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, said she would not support Mitch McConnell to lead her party if she makes it to Washington. “No, I think it’s time,” Barnette said in a recent interview with McClatchyDC. “These people have been in office longer than I’ve been alive. It’s time to move forward, thank you. Turn the page.” She added, “None of these people are going to release power. Power is addictive to them.” The 50-year-old Barnette, a Black conservative woman, poses a real threat to...



