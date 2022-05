UN Grocery List: Bread, Milk, Grubs, Beetles, Maggots

May 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Have you ever read about a survival scenario where a kidnapping victim, a forgotten prisoner, or lost hiker was forced to choke down insects in order to survive? Did it sound repulsive? Demeaning? Even sub-human? Well, welcome to your life if the United Nations has anything to do with it. Our “friends” at the United Nations have …



Read More...