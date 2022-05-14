Was Putin's missing Black Sea admiral on board the Moskva? Suspicions grow that senior naval officer was on Russian warship when it was sunk

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Admiral Igor Osipov 'not been seen alive' since Moskva sinking, say Kyiv sources Suspicions are growing that Vladimir Putin's Black Fleet chief was on warship Osipov, 49, was conspicuously absent from the Red Square Victory Day parade Mystery is growing over the fate of Vladimir Putin's Black Fleet chief, Admiral Igor Osipov, who has 'not been seen alive' since the sinking of the Moskva warship one month ago. There are now suspicions that the commander was on board the vessel when it was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, say Kyiv sources. Initially Ukraine claimed that the admiral was detained amid...



Read More...