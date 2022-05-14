Wisconsin mom says son, 13, was accused of SEXUAL HARASSMENT and hit with Title IX complaint for refusing to refer to non-binary classmate by 'they/them' pronouns

May 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Wisconsin mom shared her horror after her 13 year-old son was accused of sexual harassment for refusing to refer to a non-binary schoolmate with 'they/them' pronouns. Rosemary Rabidoux hit out after her son Bradon became one of three eighth grade schoolboys at Kiel Middle School subjected to an ongoing probe. It was triggered after they chose not to use the gender neutral pronoun for their unidentified classmate, who they instead referred to using 'she' and her'. Things appear to have escalated quickly with the school district now filing a Title IX complaint against the students, accusing them of sexual...



Read More...