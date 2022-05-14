Young gravel racing star shot, killed in east Austin earlier this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman shot and killed at an east Austin residence earlier this week was a well-known gravel racer in the cycling world, according to multiple news reports. On Saturday, the Austin Police Department identified her as Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who went by “Mo.” Officers said her friend found her bleeding after returning home Wednesday night. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.



