Young Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients More Likely to Get Infected After 5 Months According to U.S. Government Funded Study

May 14, 2022

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine turned negatively effective after five months, according to a new study.Researchers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed test results from sites across the United States and determined that the vaccine was 60 percent effective two to four weeks after 12- to 15-year-olds got the second of the two-dose primary regimen.But the effectiveness, measured against symptomatic illness, quickly plummeted, hitting 20 percent around month two and zero around month five.After that, recipients in the age group were more likely to be infected by the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)...



