Austin taxpayers will fund 'guaranteed income' program

May 15, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will become the first in Texas to offer “guaranteed income” to some of the city’s low income families. The year-long pilot program will send $1,000 checks each month to 85 families at risk of losing their homes. The goal is to help them before they become homeless. “At the end of the day, the public is spending a lot of money right now when people are in tents on our streets,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Inside Texas Politics. Adler says they’re still working out the details about how the program will...



