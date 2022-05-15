Biden greeted with 'Let's Go Brandon' chants at Seattle college

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As President Biden arrived in Washington state on Friday, he was greeted with chants of "Let's go Brandon." As the motorcade made its way to Green River College near Seattle, protestors lined the street waving Trump signs and cheering "Let's go Brandon" at the President. Biden was in the Pacific Northwest this week in advance of Earth Day, and to give remarks on his green agenda. The White House noted that his visit was to make a case for "his bold agenda to tackle the climate crisis," as well as forestry issues. Footage was captured by Katie Daviscourt of The...



