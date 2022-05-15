Biden's Economic Hiroshima (Sunbray)

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child: even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all. Ecclesiastes 11:5 (King James Version) Everything having to do with inflation and shortages are due to Senile Joe. His destruction of the energy sector of America has driven up the cost of every item you buy since everything is measured on units of energy costs. Once he made oil and coal scarce the prices on everything were going to rise according to...



Read More...