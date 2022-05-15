Brave churchgoers hogtied gunman with electrical cords and seized his two weapons after he killed one person and wounded five others when he opened fire inside Orange County Presbyterian church

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The congregants of an Orange County church are being hailed as heroes after they managed to hogtie a gunman who went on a shooting spree on Sunday afternoon in what authorities are describing as an act of 'exceptional heroism and bravery.' One person was killed and five others were shot at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, about 55 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Six people at the house of worship were struck by gunfire after the shooter, said to be an Asian male in his 60s, opened fire at around 1:25 p.m. That man is now in police...



