Candidate suing to add ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to his name on ballot

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Colorado Republican state lawmaker and House candidate filed a lawsuit this week to have the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” included as part of his name on a Republican primary ballot. State Rep. Dave Williams (R) filed a lawsuit on Monday against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D), alleging that Griswold would not include his name with the phrase included on the ballot, despite him submitting his name as Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams. The lawsuit said Williams has been using “Let’s Go Brandon” as a nickname since December. The court filing claims that Griswold’s justification for excluding the...



