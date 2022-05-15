Daily Mass Gospel Reflection- Friend, of Love

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fifth Sunday of Easter John 13:31-33a, 34-35 Friends, today’s Gospel instructs us in the way of loving others with God’s love. We find joy in God alone, for our souls have been wired for God. But here’s the trick, and the whole of the Christian life is on display here: God is love. . . . Love is God. God is self-emptying on behalf of the other. But this means, paradoxically, that to have God is to be what God is—and that means giving one’s life away. Now we see the link between joy and commandments: "I give you a...



Read More...