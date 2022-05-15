Democrats Borrow Castro Slogan for Their Outreach to Latino Voters

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s no secret that the Democrats are in trouble with Latino voters in the run-up to the midterm elections. Polling from last month showed that the president’s approval ratings are at their lowest among Hispanic voters. The Democrats’ border crisis, their leftward shift on cultural issues, and the economy have all prompted Latino voters to break toward the GOP. The Democrats are aware of their issues with Latinos, and they’ve launched a new strategy to reach them. There’s one problem: the slogan. This new initiative to reach out to Spanish-speaking voters uses the slogan “Adelante,” which means “onward” or “forward.”...



Read More...