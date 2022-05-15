Experts laud US recognition of Jordanian responsibility for Temple Mount

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

US President Joe Biden told Jordan’s King Abdullah that his administration supports Jordanian custodianship over Islamic holy places in Jerusalem. “The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. The president also recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” according to a readout of Friday’s meeting between the two leaders in Washington issued by the White House. The statement contradicts Israel’s government. “All decisions regarding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem...



Read More...