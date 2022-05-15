The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Experts laud US recognition of Jordanian responsibility for Temple Mount

May 15, 2022
US President Joe Biden told Jordan’s King Abdullah that his administration supports Jordanian custodianship over Islamic holy places in Jerusalem. “The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. The president also recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” according to a readout of Friday’s meeting between the two leaders in Washington issued by the White House. The statement contradicts Israel’s government. “All decisions regarding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem...


