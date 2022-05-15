Fauci Does Not Plan to Work for Trump Again

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that, should former President Donald Trump win the presidential election in 2024, he would not work in the White House again. "No" was the answer Fauci gave to CNN host Jim Acosta, adding, "If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best, you can say it wasn't optimal. History will speak for itself about that." Fauci has continued his work into the Biden administration, saying in January 2021 that it was "liberating" to work with President Joe Biden.



