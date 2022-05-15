IMPORTANT FROM VIRGINIA: Suffolk Occupied by a Portion of Gen. Wool’s Forces; Gen. McClellan’s Army Reported to be at Cumberland (5/15/1862)

DISPATCH FROM GEN. WOOL. FORTRESS MONROE, Wednesday, May 14. To Hon. E.M. Stanton, Secretary of War We have Saffolk. It was taken last evening, by Maj. DODOE. All is quiet. Maj.-Gen. MCCLELLAN's troops are at Cumberland. JOHN E. WOOL, Major-General Commanding. IMPORTANT REPORTS OF RELEASED PRISONERS. The Fortress Monroe correspondent of the Baltimore American gives the following highly important information in a letter dated the 12th inst. The rebel steamers Curtis Peck and Northampton left Richmond this morning at daylight, having on beard eight hundred released Federal prisoners. Our flagboats went up above Newport’s News, and took up with them...



