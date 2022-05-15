Politics Unplugged: Primaries Pennsylvania And Beyond-Idaho, North Carolina and Georgia

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This Tuesday voters have decisions to make in the Republican Primaries. Will it be Madison Cawthorn or President Xi in North Carolina? Will it be Kathy Barnette or Globalism in Pennsylvania? Will it be Doug Mastriano or the RINO Establishment here in the Keystone State? Will it be MAGA Janice McGeachin or the China First Republican Governor Brad Little in Idaho? If there isn't unity behind one candidate in the crowded GOP Primary fields the China First Republicans win. In Idaho Glenn Beck for example gave a lot of attention to Ed Humphreys alongside McGeachin. A split vote leaves Little...



