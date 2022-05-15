Progressives eye new strategies in case of 2024 opening

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Progressives are already talking about what they would need to do differently to win the Democratic Partyâ€™s presidential nomination should President Biden opt not to run in 2024. Theyâ€™re cautioning that any left-wing candidates must learn from past mistakes to have a shot at becoming the nominee and winning the general election against a tough Republican opponent. That requires bringing new ideas onto the national stage, denouncing some mainstream Democrats and possibly even running a fresh slate of candidates, they say.



Read More...