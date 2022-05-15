Queen's Speech Confirms Legislation to Ban Conversion Therapy [UK]

Plans to bring forward legislation outlawing so-called conversion therapy were detailed in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday. The speech confirmed that transgender people will not be covered by the ban: "Recognising the complexity of issues and need for further careful thought, we will carry out separate work to consider the issue of Transgender Conversion Therapy further." The legislation will only fully cover under-18s, with adults allowed to consent to the therapy. The plans were confirmed by the government despite an angry backlash from LGBT campaigners who are pushing for transgender people to be included in the ban. Simon Calvert, spokesperson...



