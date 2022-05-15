Red-Pilled? Jeff Bezos Lashes out at the Biden Regime’s Economic Policy a Second Time in as Many Days

Today’s episode of “How to Red-Pill a Radical Progressive With Economic Truth” started with a standard Tweet from the White House. As usual, they made a ludicrous claim that blamed someone else for the problems they’re in the process of creating.

“Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year,” Joe Biden’s handlers Tweeted from his @POTUS account. “This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever.”

The last line in the Tweet was truly comical considering the carnage they’ve engaged in against families since taking office. “It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”

Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year. This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2022

In the next segment, semi-popular Twitter user Neoliberal retorted, saying, “This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit.”

This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit. https://t.co/kvlLPpsUO9 — Neoliberal (@ne0liberal) May 15, 2022

Billionaire leftist Jeff Bezos, who recently lambasted the Biden regime by calling out disinformation from the so-called President himself, hit them again on Sunday.

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

Being a wokester, Bezos was hammered in comments for siding with Joe Manchin and Republicans. But even the wokest of the woke generally cannot deny the inefficacy of the Biden regime’s economic policy of the absolute failure Democrats on Capitol Hill have displayed in the last 16 months. It’s simply undeniable, though clearly many committed leftists are still in denial.

If there’s one thing the nation has hopefully learned since the Biden regime was installed in the White House, it’s that progressive economic policies that don’t work well during good economic times absolutely fail when the economy is as weak as it is right now.

