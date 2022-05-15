Rep. Crenshaw on $40 billion Ukraine aid: It's a good investment without a single American troop being deployed

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

@ChadPergram 1) GOP TX Rep Crenshaw on Fox on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill: If Republicans were in charge, we would have said..let's use unspent COVID money.zLet's do $10 billion now. Let's reassess in a month. Let's do another $10 billion. 2) Crenshaw: Ukrainians, are going to have basically an unlimited amount of resources to continue fighting this war. This is an investment in the severe degradation of our second biggest adversary, the Russian military. They will not be able to invade other countries 3) Crenshaw: That allows us to do something that allows us to focus on our actual...



Read More...