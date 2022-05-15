Report: Joe Biden Instructing Staff to Shift to Campaign Mode

May 15, 2022

President Joe Biden has advised his White House aides to shift into campaign mode for the midterm elections, according to a report. The president privately asked his aides to start highlighting differences between his policies and those of the Republican Party, according to Axios, citing “people familiar with the conversations.” Biden himself has ratcheted up the political rhetoric, accusing Republicans of having a radical agenda that is out of touch with the middle class. Biden has focused his political attacks on Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, painting him as the leader of the...



