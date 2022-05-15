South Ossetia passes referendum on joining Russia

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A referendum on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the breakaway Georgian South Ossetia region. The office of the head of the region, Anatoly Bibilov, said a similar decree was signed on Friday. The Supreme Court in the capital, Tskhinvali, agreed and decided to hold the referendum on July 17, according to Russia’s state agency TASS. By arranging the referendum, Bibilo explained, he was responding to the “historical aspirations” of the people of South Ossetia. “We are coming home,” the president of South Ossetia later wrote in the Telegram messenger service, with the goal of possible joining the...



