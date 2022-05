Stefanik echoed racist theory allegedly espoused by Buffalo suspect

Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing New York and the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers came under scrutiny Sunday for previously echoing the racist "great replacement" theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old who allegedly killed 10 people while targeting Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.



