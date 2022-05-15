The Bible In Paintings: DAVID OR GOLIATH

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE 1st SAMUEL CHAPTER 17 As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran quickly toward the battle line to meet him. Reaching into his bag and taking out a stone, he slung it and struck the Philistine on the forehead. 1 Source 2 3 4 JAMES TISSOT "David Slings the Stone" 5 DANIEL HENNING "David and Goliath" 6 7 The stone sank into his forehead, and he fell facedown on the ground. So David triumphed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone; without a...



Read More...