The MAGA King vs. The Malarkey King

May 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

After sixteen months of ruining the country’s economy and putting the American people in true danger, President Joe Biden has decided to focus on demonizing his predecessor in advance of the 2022 midterm election. He realizes that his party cannot run “on the issues.”

In a recent CNN poll, 50% of the respondents chose the economy as the top issue. It was the overwhelming selection as the most important concern facing Americans. Not surprisingly, among the survey participants, a huge majority, 77%, believe the economy is in “bad” shape and 55% view Biden’s economic policies as the culprit.

With inflation raging, it will be hard to distract Americans from the top issue as they vote in the approaching midterm election. Even if that were possible, the Biden administration cannot tout any accomplishments to highlight to American voters.

There have been no foreign policy or national security triumphs. The Afghanistan withdrawal was a true debacle, one of the biggest embarrassments in American history, and the progress toward peace in the Middle East, which accelerated during the administration of President Donald Trump, has been halted.

While the war in Ukraine rages on, most Americans have negatively viewed the administration’s response. A recent poll showed that only 42% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the war.

There is also an unmitigated disaster at our southern border that has been totally caused by this administration’s horrific policies. In cities across America, violent crime and homelessness are surging, and 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, an all-time record number of deaths.

In addition to the other problems, there are now empty shelves in grocery stores and a critical shortage of baby formula. Having upset mothers driving thirty miles to stores in search of baby formula will not help the political fortunes of President Biden and the Democrats in the upcoming election.

With failures across the board, President Biden decided to change the subject and start attacking President Trump and his supporters. His latest political insult is to call President Trump, the “great MAGA king,” and his supporters “ultra MAGA.” Of course, “MAGA” is one of President Trump’s signature phrases meaning, “Make America Great Again.”

In recent days, Biden has been characterizing the “MAGA” movement as “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.” However, he has not been able to clearly identify why wanting to make America “great again” is so extreme. It is reminiscent of the 2016 campaign attack from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who called Trump supporters “deplorables.”

In both cases, Trump supporters viewed such insults from Democratic Party politicians as a badge of honor. U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Chair of the House Republican Conference, boasted that “I am ultra MAGA, and I’m proud of it.”

Ironically, this new attack is based on six months of polling research from a liberal activist group, the Center for American Progress Action Fund. The Democrats wanted to find a catchphrase to use against Republicans, but it is amazing that this line of attack is the best that could be uncovered after six months of research.

Supposedly, the party’s polling showed the term “MAGA” to be more unpopular than other labels. According to the group’s President and Executive Director, Navin Nayak, “All of that extremism gets captured in that brand.”

With this evidence, Americans can now understand how the Democrats plan to win the forthcoming election. They will offer no solutions to the problems they created but will attack President Trump and his supporters as “extreme.”

This is a debate that Republicans should welcome since Americans want more than just name-calling, they want action on the multitude of problems that the Democrats created.

In the 1994 midterm elections, Republicans offered a detailed plan called the “Contract with America.” This helped the GOP win back control of the House of Representatives for the first time in forty years.

This year, U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) has issued an eleven-point action plan that addresses many of the problems that Americans face. More plans will be developed in the upcoming months. This will help differentiate the rhetoric from Democrats versus the concrete solutions that Republicans are offering.

Along with giving Americans a plan of action, Republicans should return the favor to President Biden and bestow a new nickname on him. Since Democrats have decided to identify President Trump as the “MAGA King,” Republicans should label Biden the “Malarkey King.”

This is the perfect title for Biden since he is a malarkey expert. During the 2020 presidential election, he participated in a “No Malarkey” bus tour throughout Iowa. Of course, it did not help him win the state’s caucus, possibly because voters realized that Biden offered nothing but malarkey.

From his plagiarism in his first presidential campaign to his lies about his law school grades to his clearly manufactured stories about his childhood and U.S. Senate career, Biden is the ideal representation of malarkey.

As a Senator, a presidential candidate and as President, Biden has given the American people a continual stream of malarkey. Who can forget his promise to bring home all Americans left in Afghanistan? This was more malarkey as was his campaign pledge to “shut down” the COVID-19 virus.

This week the country reached the unfortunate milestone of one million pandemic deaths. Of course, Biden’s COVID-19 response was a big failure and more people have died during his administration than during the final year of President Trump’s term.

In the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to unify the country and bring back bipartisanship after the “divisive” Trump years. Yet, as President, Biden has shown no interest in collaborating with Republicans. He regularly attacks both Republican leaders and their voters.

The result is that the country is more divided than ever. Biden has proven to be a very divisive president. Cleary, his recent “MAGA” rhetoric shows his promises for unity to be nothing more than another dose of divisiveness from the “Malarkey King.”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs weekdays nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network, AmericasVoice.News from 6-7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com

