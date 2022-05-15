Trump Lays Waste to America’s Birthplace

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As the May 17 Pennsylvania party primaries approach, it’s clear that Trumpism has reduced what was once a powerful and moderate state Republican Party to a rotten receptacle filled with candidates fashioning themselves in his image. Many of them lack much if any previous political ties to the state, or to politics at all. snip So, and not surprisingly, most of the Trump-adoring candidates in the current GOP Senate primary have few or no real political roots in the state they claim to want to represent. Dr. Mehmet Oz got his medical degree at Penn, but is really from Turkey,...



Read More...