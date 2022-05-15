Ukraine – Why Freedom-Loving Americans Aren’t On Board

May 15, 2022

Many people have been at a loss as to why freedom-loving Americans, especially conservatives, are not fully on board with Ukraine. Can’t they see this for what it obviously is? – a clear-cut case of an aggressor, invading a sovereign country, without provocation? – a pure and simple case of good versus evil?Well,…After six years of nonstop hoaxes and hysteria;After six years of being cynically subjected to the politics of panic-porn, where everything is a potentially world-ending catastrophe, and one “unprecedented crisis” after another is breathlessly rolled out to keep people terrified and on edge;After two years of censorship, deception,...



