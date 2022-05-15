Zelensky Suspends Democracy-Goes Full-Blown Nationalist Over Victor Medvechuk

May 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR If an election were held in Ukraine today, Victor Medvechuk would stomp Volodymyr Zelensky by a larger margin than the 70%+ Zelensky beat Poroshenko by.Until Victor Medvechuk became a political rival, he and Zelensky were friends. Medvechuk gave Zelensky’s career in show business a start early on.His great crime is believing Ukraine should remain neutral and concentrate on its own development. For this, Zelensky offered Russia a prisoner exchange or Medvechuk. This is unparalleled in history. A president of a country offering his political rival to a foreign country...



Read More...