Barnette responds to photos from Jan. 6 of her marching to Capitol on eve of PA primary

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette's campaign said she was at the Jan. 6, 2021 protest in Washington, D.C., to "demand election accountability," but didn't break the law, after photos of her from that day surfaced on the eve of the state's primary election. "Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability," a Barnette campaign spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false." NBC News Monday morning published photos that appear to show Barnette marching in D.C. on Jan. 6 near...



