Bay Area cop charged with masturbating in front of family during domestic violence call

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Bay Area police officer has been charged with masturbating in front of a family that called police during a fraught domestic violence call. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Matthew Dominguez, 32, with a misdemeanor indecent exposure after responding to a restraining order call on the evening of April 21. An unidentified individual whose family put a domestic violence restraining order against him had allegedly violated the order and was at the family’s home, according to a statement of facts provided by the District Attorney’s Office. The mother, identified in the statement as Ms. S, the...



