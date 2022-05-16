Biden Subsidizes Business with 35K Foreign Workers to Hire for U.S. Jobs as Nearly 12M Americans Remain Jobless

May 16, 2022

President Joe Biden is subsidizing businesses with 35,000 more foreign H-2B visa workers to hire for non-agricultural jobs in the United States, even as nearly 12 million Americans remain jobless. On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the administration would begin allowing businesses to hire up to 35,000 additional foreign H-2B visa workers for nonagricultural jobs in construction, hospitality, and landscaping.



