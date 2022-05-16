Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay under scrutiny

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Authorities say the white 18-year-old who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket during a rampage that targeted Black people had previously made a threat at his high school Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay under scrutinyBy CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMOAssociated PressThe Associated PressBUFFALO, N.Y. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threatening comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said.



