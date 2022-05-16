Burned By Soft-On-Crime Leftist DA Chesa Boudin, San Franciscans Are Headed For A Recall

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Asian Americans in San Francisco are leading the campaign to recall the city’s far-left District Attorney Chesa Boudin on June 7.The year 2022 may go down as one of the most transformative years in San Francisco’s history. After firing three leftist school board members with an overwhelming majority in a recall election in February, Asian Americans in San Francisco, fed up with rising violent crimes in the city, have become the driving force to recall the city’s woke District Attorney Chesa Boudin on June 7. Boudin was elected district attorney of San Francisco in November 2019. According to a New...



