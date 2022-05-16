Car Thieves Are Using a New Tactic to Target Vehicles with Keyless Entry, Experts Warn

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Car thieves are turning to a two-person system that, with the help of technology, allows them to pop the locks on cars with keyless entry and then – if the vehicle has keyless start – drive off. “They’re very bold,” Jason Flenniken of south Austin, Texas said, according to WOIA-TV. Flenniken said his neighborhood has been hit by thieves using what are known as relay devices to get into locked vehicles. “There were at least three people that were roaming around our particular street,” said Flenniken. “I know in the neighborhood that night we had a lot more valuables stolen,...



Read More...