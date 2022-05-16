Chinese immigrant attacked US church over ‘hatred of Taiwan’: probe [Laguna Park CA]

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Chinese immigrant who padlocked a church and opened fire on its Taiwanese-American congregation, killing one person and injuring five others, was motivated by hatred of the island and its people, US investigators said Monday. David Chou jammed the doors shut using chains and superglue as dozens of parishioners enjoyed a post-service banquet at the church in Laguna Woods, near Los Angeles. The 68-year-old, an American citizen who hails from China, also hid bags containing Molotov cocktails and spare ammunition around the building, before opening fire with two handguns, in what investigators say was a “methodical” attempt to inflict carnage....



