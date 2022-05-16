Joe Biden Botches Name of Hero Killed in Buffalo Shooting Aaron Salter Jr.

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden struggled Monday with the correct pronunciation of the name of Aaron Salter Jr., a heroic ex-cop and security guard who died Saturday confronting the Buffalo mass shooting suspect. “We pay tribute to all law enforcement officers and their families who understand what it takes, what’s at risk, to save and protect all of us,” Biden said. “That includes paying tribute to the Buffalo police officer Aaron Salder — Slater, excuse me — who gave his life trying to save others.”



