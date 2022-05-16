Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘shocked’ by SCOTUS leak, won’t condemn home protests

Supreme Court Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate last month, said Monday that she was “shocked” by the leak of a draft decision that showed the high court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade — but declined to speak out against an outbreak of demonstrations at the homes of her future colleagues. “Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that,” Jackson told the Washington Post of the unprecedented disclosure of the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. “Such a departure from normal...



