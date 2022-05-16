Michael Flynn files $50 million claim against feds in prelude to lawsuit over Russia probe
May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICFormer Trump national security adviser, retired general alleges "malicious prosecution," "political motivation" and "abuse of process" by FBI, DOJ, the Obama White House and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. ==================================================================== In a prelude to a formal lawsuit, former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has quietly filed a $50 million claim against the FBI and Justice Department for "malicious prosecution" related to the now-discredited Russia collusion investigation. The notification, known as a Form 95 Civil Claim, obtained by Just the News, was filed Feb. 22. It names the DOJ, FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office...
