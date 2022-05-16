Michael Flynn files $50 million claim against feds in prelude to lawsuit over Russia probe

May 16, 2022

Former Trump national security adviser, retired general alleges "malicious prosecution," "political motivation" and "abuse of process" by FBI, DOJ, the Obama White House and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. ==================================================================== In a prelude to a formal lawsuit, former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has quietly filed a $50 million claim against the FBI and Justice Department for "malicious prosecution" related to the now-discredited Russia collusion investigation. The notification, known as a Form 95 Civil Claim, obtained by Just the News, was filed Feb. 22. It names the DOJ, FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office...



