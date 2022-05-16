Pilot Writes "Make Beer Not War" Over Skies Of Poland

"Make Beer Not War," read the plane's flight path over the skies of Poland, a country that shares a 332-mile border with Ukraine.

According to FlightRadar, a creative pilot operating a Tecnam P2008JC (single-engine aircraft) spent nearly four hours in the skies above Poland writing a protest message against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The pilot switched on the emergency beacon, sending a notification to FlightRadar users, where flight observers worldwide were able to watch the pilot Saturday write "Make Beer Not War."

Last month, a FlightRadar user spotted another pilot in the central European country that wrote "FckPutin."

Over the years, pilots around the world were obsessed with drawing sky penises (see: here & here), though now, some write ant-war messages.