Pro-abortion activist group Ruth Sent Us that targeted SCOTUS justices' homes is BANNED from TikTok after post calling Catholic church 'an institution for the enslavement of women'

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A pro-abortion group is claiming they've been 'permanently banned' from TikTok, saying that it happened after they posted a video excoriating the Catholic Church for what it calls 'enslavement of women.' The group Ruth Sent Us - in reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - announced the ban on a backup TikTok account Saturday. Ruth Sent Us has caused controversy several times in recent weeks, interrupting church services and organizing crowds to picket homes of current Supreme Court justices. The group recently doxxed the Washington, D.C.-area addresses of the six conservative Supreme Court Justices and even organized...



