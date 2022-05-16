Schumer headed to Buffalo in wake of mass shooting

May 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that he will be heading to Buffalo with President Biden on Tuesday in the wake of a racist mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood that left 10 people dead. “Today, we hold in our hearts every single New Yorker whose life was tragically cut short during Saturday’s violence. We weep knowing nothing, nothing will ever be able to bring them back. We mourn with their families and with their friends, with the entire community still shell shocked by this shooting,” he said on the floor.



